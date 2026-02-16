Dumpster diver disappointed by 'huge haul' from Aldi supermarket: 'It's so sad how much they throw out'

Shoppers love Aldi for its affordable prices, organic options, and efficient shopping experience.

But as one dumpster diver recently pointed out, some Aldi stores throw away a lot of food, contributing to the global food waste problem.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post to r/DumpsterDiving, the original poster shared photos of what they called "the messiest lot of stuff we've collected yet."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the Aldi dumpster, they found everything from raw meat and bread to vegetables, condiments, and soda. They said that the recovered food was covered in sugar, flour, potting mix, and juice. However, almost everything was still cool, and they found a nearby water source to wash their hands.

"Holy COW," one Reddit user commented on the post. "That is a huge haul. It's so sad how much they throw out. Could really help many many people."

Why is saving discarded food important?

The OP shared that they gave most of the meat to a neighbor. They also mentioned in the comments that they donate money they save from dumpster diving to charity.

By saving usable, healthy food from going to waste, responsible, discerning dumpster divers help provide food to those who need it. They also help keep food waste out of landfills, where it slowly decomposes and contributes to pollution.

In the U.S., billions of meals' worth of food go to waste every year, and much of it is still edible and usable. When this food is thrown away instead of used, the resources that went into producing it go to waste, and air pollution increases.

Is Aldi doing anything about this?

Fortunately, Aldi has been taking steps to reduce food waste through its organics recycling program. In 2024, the grocery company diverted 11.9 million pounds of food waste from landfills.

Aldi set a goal to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030. Its strategies include operating small-footprint stores, running an efficient ordering system, and donating food to local food banks.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Besides Aldi, many other grocery store chains have been prioritizing reducing food waste. Examples include Albertsons and Trader Joe's.

Meanwhile, companies have been tackling the food waste problem with innovative projects and collaborative commitments.

As a shopper, you can learn strategies to shop smarter at the grocery store to reduce wasted food in your household while saving money on weekly bills. You can also start composting your food scraps instead of throwing them in the trash, benefiting your garden and helping you grow your own healthy food.

If you notice an embarrassing example of food waste, like the OP in this Reddit post, you might also feel compelled to call out the store on social media or speak to a manager about more sustainable solutions.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.