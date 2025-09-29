New study finds staggering number of deaths caused by one major factor: 'More people are dying than ever before'

A new University of Oxford study has estimated the number of heat-related deaths in Zurich caused by changes in global weather patterns.

What's happening?

Data collected by researchers at the University of Oxford's Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment found that changing weather patterns, including extreme temperatures, caused 1,700 deaths in the Swiss canton area of Zurich between 1969 and 2018. On average, this translates to over one heat-related death per year during this period.

While heat-related deaths had been recorded as early as 1969, the researchers found that they are rapidly increasing, even with improved access to modern cooling and healthcare solutions.

"More people are dying than ever before because of climate change … The best way to avoid these deaths in future remains rapid and sustained emission reductions, delivered by quickly moving away from fossil fuels and animal agriculture," said Dr. Rupert Stuart-Smith, according to a University of Oxford press release.

Why are heat-related deaths important?

This past June was the third-hottest June ever recorded since 1850. In one week, 282 locations across the country broke heat records that month.

The global trend of a rapidly warming planet increases the risk and frequency of heat-related deaths, endangering communities globally — especially vulnerable populations.

Many heat-related deaths can be avoided by staying indoors, staying cool with fans or air conditioning, and staying hydrated during extreme temperatures.

The University of Oxford study estimates that these heat resilience methods have prevented about 700 lives since 2004.

Although humans may be able to take shelter on days with blistering hot temperatures, many wildlife cannot, suffering from heat stress, dehydration, and increased disease transmission.

What can I do to help?

As Dr. Stuart-Smith recommends, the most effective solution to address heat-related deaths is to dramatically lower global temperatures, beginning by shifting away from dirty energy sources to clean, renewable energy.

If you're considering making any upgrades to your home, switching from a gas-powered stove to an induction cooktop could improve indoor air quality while reducing your household's gas pollution.

Instead of driving everywhere, consider walking or biking there, getting a good workout along the way.

Every effort to lower global temperatures makes a big difference for the communities affected by and struggling with heat-related conditions.

