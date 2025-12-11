Regulators fight to eliminate 'zombie wells' threatening Texas: 'The most alarming thing ... is how little we know'

Across Texas, more than 8,200 wells have been registered.

Although shutting down oil wells seems like a positive development for the environment, the aftermath of what's happening to some of these wells across Texas could pose an environmental disaster.

What's happening?

When oil wells reach the end of their usable lifespan, they get sealed off to prevent oil or other toxins from seeping into the soil, a process called plugging.

But in a Houston Chronicle series, reporter Amanda Drane discovered that, across Texas, many of these have become "zombie wells," meaning their seals have failed to some degree.

As Drane told KUT News, those leaks could have serious consequences.

"Any unplugged well, or a well whose plug is failing, can allow the fluids underground to get to the surface," Drane told KUT News.

"They carry all sorts of chemicals with them when they come, and it's very salty water that can kill plant life at the surface and contaminate groundwater potentially."





Why are zombie wells concerning?

Texas is, by far, the largest oil-producing state in the country. According to Statista data, it produced more than 2 billion barrels in 2024. Much of that comes from the Permian Basin in West Texas.

But all of that oil production comes with a cost. Toxic water leaks have become common in some West Texas oil fields. Meanwhile, the burning of oil and other dirty fuels creates planet-warming pollution that has driven global temperatures to reach record-breaking heights.

Zombie wells threaten to do even more damage to the region.

What's being done about zombie wells?

The exact scope of this problem is still unclear. Across Texas, more than 8,200 wells have been registered as "orphan wells," meaning they are abandoned and no longer functional.

Drane said there hasn't been much proactive work done to determine how many of these plugged wells have failed or what damage they are causing.

"The most alarming thing to me is how little we know," Drane told KUT News.

Even if a plug fails, it's unclear in some cases who will pay for its cleanup.

The Railroad Commission of Texas has regulatory oversight over the state's oil wells and holds well owners responsible. But some Texas wells are so old that no paper trail exists regarding their ownership.

