Officials issue warning after dangerous disease is found in Hawaiʻi for first time in years: 'Travelers should take precautions'

For the first time in six years, the Zika virus has been detected on the Hawaiian island of Oʻahu.

What's happening?

The virus was brought to the island from an infected traveler, according to Travel + Leisure, which summarized the announcement from Hawaiian officials. Two additional exposures are being monitored by Oʻahu health officials.

Though the case was travel-related, the virus can spread from an infected person to a mosquito, which can infect another person. While Hawaiʻi has the type of mosquitoes that carry Zika, the virus is not yet established in the state.

Why is this news important?

Though up to 80% of people with Zika are asymptomatic, according to the CDC, complications can occur. Pregnant women are especially vulnerable, as the Zika virus can cause a congenital infection with serious birth defects of the brain and eyes during pregnancy.

Meanwhile, vector-borne diseases such as dengue, Zika, and malaria are expected to rise as conditions become more favorable for mosquitoes in a warmer, wetter world. In fact, dengue fever was reported in record numbers in 2024, doubling over the previous year. Los Angeles County even issued a warning after four locally acquired dengue cases popped up.

What's being done about Zika?

In a statement, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health said its vector control teams were responding to the threat with measures in areas where the individuals spent time. It urged travelers to be cautious when returning from areas with Zika risk.

"Travelers should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites during their trips, and for three weeks after returning," it said, adding that anyone experiencing symptoms within two weeks after visiting an area with a risk of Zika should consult a healthcare provider.

Other recommendations to "fight the bite" include using U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellent, wearing loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants, and removing standing water around homes and buildings.

Meanwhile, Hawaiʻi isn't the only state confronting Zika. One Florida county is deploying X-rays to "zap out" invasive mosquitoes that can carry the virus.

