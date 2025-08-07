Officials turn to specially trained dogs for crucial task on local waterways: 'We make training and working for these dogs essentially a big game'

"Most things in this world we might not be aware that they have an odor, but our dogs are certainly aware of that."

Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources has employed a dog to help prevent the spread of zebra mussels, according to Northern News Now.

The 2-year-old black Labrador, Jet, has been trained to sniff out the invasive species as well as human odors and firearms in Two Harbors. Jet joins Axel and Trapper, other sniffer dogs deployed in the state for this purpose.

Dogs have been used in many places to sniff out zebra mussels, including British Columbia and Washington.

Invasive species are moved into new habitats mostly thanks to human transportation. When a species isn't subjected to the checks and balances it evolved with, it can rapidly outcompete natives in a new area. This can create a monopoly on vital resources, pushing out native species and reducing biodiversity and ecosystem services that people depend on.

Zebra mussels in particular can overrun boats, forcing labor-intensive removal. They're also sharp, presenting a safety hazard to swimmers. Populations can grow so large that they clog water intakes, requiring costly municipal repairs. Worst of all, zebra mussels eat most of the plankton in their habitat, leaving none for other small species and offspring.

You can take local action to fight these animals. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends cleaning watercraft after use, including draining all water and removing drain plugs. Disposing of unused bait in the trash can help minimize food sources. Drying water equipment for a full 21 days before taking it to a new lake can ensure no unwanted passengers hitch a ride.

Enforcement officers are appreciative of the unique advantage that K-9 units can provide when finding zebra mussels.

"Most things in this world we might not be aware that they have an odor, but our dogs are certainly aware of that," said handler Cassie Block, per Northern News Now. "We make training and working for these dogs essentially a big game."

