Historic land deal more than 20 years in the making returns vast swath of land to Native tribe: 'An unprecedented step forward'

"The impact of this project is enormous."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
A historic land-back deal 20-plus years in the making is complete, more than doubling the Yurok Tribe's holdings after the transfer of 73 square miles along the lower Klamath River.

On June 5, the Western Rivers Conservancy announced that it, along with the California Wildlife Conservation board and the California State Coastal Conservancy, had conveyed the 73-square-mile portion of land along the eastern side of the river to the federally recognized tribe. 

"On behalf of the Yurok people, I want to sincerely thank Western Rivers Conservancy for their longtime partnership and commitment to return a major part of our homeland," Yurok Tribe chairman Joseph L. James said. "The impact of this project is enormous." 

In addition to having cultural significance to the Yurok Tribe, the Klamath River is crucial to the survival of commercially beneficial fish species like salmon, imperiled by rising global temperatures and human activities along the river, like the construction of dams. 

Restoration projects, including the largest dam-removal endeavor in U.S. history, have helped reverse some of the damage. The recent acreage transfer that brought the Tribe's holdings to 47,097 acres (valued at $56 million) is the largest in state history and will further support the health of the area, including Blue Creek, a site with spiritual importance to the Yurok.  

"Returning these lands to the Yurok Tribe is an unprecedented step forward for the Klamath River, and it comes at a critical moment following the removal of the Klamath River dams," said Jennifer Norris, executive director of the California Wildlife Conservation Board. The Western Rivers Conservancy had been working toward the full transfer for 23 years. 

"This project exemplifies the power of partnership, showcasing how conservation efforts and the land back movement can come together to benefit the rivers, fish, wildlife and people of an entire landscape," added Nelson Mathews, president of Western Rivers Conservancy. 

"Blue Creek and its watershed are critical to the health of the entire Klamath fishery. The Yurok Tribe has the resources and the deep cultural connections that sustained this land for millennia, and now they can continue to do so."

