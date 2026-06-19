Young woman's bedroom shock at riding center ends with a snouted cobra caught and released

The video shows both "the catch and the release" of the snake, which the rescuers describe as a "beautiful Cobra."

A young woman at a horse riding center had "the shock of her life" after finding a snouted cobra in her bedroom, as captured in a wildlife rescue video.

What happened?

The footage comes from the snake-rescue series on YouTube, Snakes in the Hoed, and documents the discovery of a venomous snake inside a bedroom.

According to the video, which now has almost 5,000 views, rescuers were called to "the staff accommodation of a horse riding center, where a young woman had the shock of her life — a snouted cobra was hiding in her bedroom!"

The video shows both "the catch and the release" of the snake, which the rescuers describe as a "beautiful cobra."

Why does it matter?

Snouted cobras are extremely venomous and highly adaptable snakes, and while they're not aggressive, their defensive bites can be very fast-acting and dangerous.

For the woman involved, the situation could have quickly become a serious safety emergency.

Wildlife and humans are increasingly crossing paths in built environments. Horse riding centers, staff housing, feed storage, and nearby vegetation can create conditions that attract smaller animals, which in turn can draw predators such as snakes.

Human activity and development can push habitats closer together, making close contact more likely.

Rescuer-led relocation protects people while giving the animal a chance to return to a more suitable environment. It also offers a better outcome than the all-too-common impulse to kill a snake on sight, especially when the underlying issue is habitat overlap.

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