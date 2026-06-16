Family thinks loose wire is hanging from ceiling light, then hides for 36 hours as cobra coils above

The family depended on food deliveries while they knew the snake was somewhere in the kitchen.

In a viral video from Noida, what seemed to be a loose wire dangling from a ceiling light turned out to potentially be a cobra tucked inside the fixture.

According to Odisha TV, the Sector 51 family spent about 36 hours staying upstairs and keeping away from the kitchen until the venomous snake was removed.

What happened?

The family's panic began when they noticed the snake inside a ceiling light in their kitchen, as the outlet reported. Brut India (@brut.india) shared the footage on their Instagram account.

In the video, the apparent cobra is tightly coiled inside the light fixture. Onscreen text suggests that monsoons might be driving the snakes into residential areas.

Odisha TV reported that the family avoided going near it, remained in rooms on the upper floor, and depended on food deliveries while the snake stayed concealed in the kitchen.

A rescue team that included snake catchers and the Gautam Buddh Nagar Forest Department searched the apartment for hours. Brut India's video indicated that the attempts to corral it were initially unsuccessful.

Odisha TV said they eventually used a special powder in the ceiling area, which caused the reptile to come out.

The snake was safely captured by Wednesday evening and was later released into the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, per the outlet.

Why does it matter?

As cities continue to grow and natural habitats shrink, wild animals are increasingly likely to end up in human spaces.

Gaps in buildings, ceiling panels, plumbing routes, and the presence of prey such as rodents can all attract snakes into homes, especially in dense urban areas.

This case ended without injury, but Odisha TV noted that another recent incident in Uttar Pradesh reportedly turned tragic when two children died after a venomous snake bit them while they slept.

Quick access to trained rescuers, better building maintenance, and stronger protection of wildlife habitat can all help reduce these encounters.

What are people saying?

Commenters on Brut India's post sounded off on the encounter.

"Where did it come from?" one asked, as another alluded to the scariness of the situation.

Some doubted the snake was truly venomous.

"That's a rat snake," one opined. "Not venomous."

Others theorized why the snake made an appearance.

"Its serious that humans invaded jungles and their habitat [and] that's why they are forced to pay visits," a commenter wrote.

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