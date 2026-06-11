Video captures majestic king cobra gliding across remote beach: 'Beautiful and majestic'

"It's just on vacation."

A shimmering snake crossing a bright beach is gaining attention online.

A video posted to Reddit appears to show a golden-lit king cobra gliding across a remote North Andaman shoreline in India.

What happened?

Posting on the r/snakes forum and adding details in the comments, the original poster described the island as "one of the remotest and least frequented by humans." They estimated the snake at about 8 feet long.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

According to the poster, the cobra's golden look was mostly caused by the 3:45 p.m. sunlight reflecting off the beach.

The video shows it moving smoothly across bright, open sand, and the poster added that the snake did not show any signs of aggressive or defensive behavior.

Why does it matter?

Encounters like this are a reminder that people and wildlife often share the same spaces, even in seemingly remote areas.

The snake was not threatening anyone — it appeared to be simply traveling through its habitat.

The fact that someone was there to film it highlights how frequently human activity overlaps with the natural movements of wild animals.

Although the poster noted the area is relatively remote, human development and recreation are increasingly overlapping with natural habitats, making encounters with wildlife more common.

As this video demonstrates, if you encounter a wild or potentially dangerous animal, the safest approach is to give it plenty of space and avoid disturbing or provoking it.

If the animal poses a risk or appears to be in distress, local wildlife officials or trained professionals can help handle the situation safely.

What are people saying?

Commenters were quick to comment on the snake's laid-back energy and appearance.

"It's just on vacation," one person joked.

"Such a beautiful and majestic snake," another said.

"Majestic," the original poster added in the comments.

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