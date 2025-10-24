Unbelievable footage shows reckless park visitor attempting dangerous stunt: 'Anything for the likes'

National parks are home to incredible views, impressive wildlife, and unbeatable access to natural landmarks.

Unfortunately, some people, known in internet culture as "tourons" — a combination of the words "tourist" and "moron" — can also be found in national parks.

A post on the Instagram page TouronsOfNationalParks (@touronsofnationalparks) is gaining attention, showcasing one person's dangerous activity in Yosemite National Park.

The video shows someone sitting with their feet dangling over the side of Vernal Falls.

"He was literally skipping across the dry rocks on the ledge," Matt Reardon (@chef_reardon302), who captured the footage, explained. "It's a 300-foot-plus [drop where] he was dangling his feet."

There's a reason the term "touron" exists. Visitors to these locations seemingly can't stop themselves from breaking rules, endangering themselves, and harming wildlife or natural features.

The can be legal repercussions of breaking park rules, too. In April, a man was sentenced to jail time, probation, and a hefty fine for driving in a prohibited area in Yellowstone. Another person faced similar consequences for going off-trail and destroying a mineral resource.

Other people have provoked wildlife. For example, someone got way too close to a bison, despite the National Park Service's request that visitors maintain at least 25 yards from all wildlife and 100 yards from predators.

These occurrences not only endanger humans, but if a wild animal is caught up in a negative interaction with a person, even if provoked, it could result in the animal's euthanization.

To keep national parks visitable, it's essential to respect the rules and signage and stay on designated trails. It not only lets humans continue to visit these awesome spots, but it will also keep everyone safe.

Commenters on the Instagram post expressed their disapproval of the touron's actions on the waterfall.

One person said, "Should be a $500 fine."

Another user observed, "Rescue and recovery teams are put at risk."

"I've seen this countless times at this very spot," added a third. "Anything for the likes."

