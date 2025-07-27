  • Outdoors Outdoors

Bystander catches tourist risking it all for photo of massive animal: 'People will never learn'

"It's great to love [them], but love them from a distance."

by Michael Muir
"It's great to love [them], but love them from a distance."

Photo Credit: iStock

Summer is the peak season for visiting national parks, so it's also a time when tourists are spotted acting in ways that are less than ideal — and that spark outrage online.

Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) recently posted a clip of one visitor's foolish actions in the Mammoth area of Yellowstone. For the uninitiated, "touron" is a portmanteau of tourist and moron.

In this instance, the video's subject is displaying behavior that is sure to earn someone a spot on that account's Instagram page: getting way too close to the park's wildlife. Amid the breathtaking scenery, the unwise visitor is seen taking snaps of very nearby bison that could easily react if provoked.

There's a good reason why the park advises visitors to keep a distance of at least 25 yards from large animals like bison and elk. Incidents with these creatures can and do happen in most years. While the animals are not overly aggressive, they may act if they feel threatened when their personal space is encroached upon.

Bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and can run up to 35 miles per hour in short bursts, which is considerably faster than any human being. In other words, any tourist who messes with them could have a seriously bad day.

The bison at Yellowstone are a wonder of nature; they're the only continuously wild herd in the United States and came dangerously close to extinction due to overhunting in the 1800s. Thanks to conservation efforts, they now boast a stable population. National Parks are an ideal vacation destination and a great way to reconnect with nature, but they come with responsibilities.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Heeding the Department of the Interior's advice for appreciating bison is part of that picture. "It's great to love the bison, but love them from a distance," the agency wrote.

The comments section of videos posted by Tourons of Yellowstone usually contain a lively discussion, and this was no exception.

"People will never learn," said one person.

"Wouldn't it be nice if cameras had a feature that let you zoom in on animals so you didn't have to get close to them in order to get a great picture?" was one delightfully sarcastic comment.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another person joined in the sarcasm, writing, "It's okay, he's behind the curb."

A few commenters let their intrusive thoughts out. One marveled at the gentleman's apparent lack of self-preservation: "Could be a Darwin Award Winner in the making."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x