Bystander catches tourist risking it all for photo of massive animal: 'People will never learn'

Summer is the peak season for visiting national parks, so it's also a time when tourists are spotted acting in ways that are less than ideal — and that spark outrage online.

Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) recently posted a clip of one visitor's foolish actions in the Mammoth area of Yellowstone. For the uninitiated, "touron" is a portmanteau of tourist and moron.

In this instance, the video's subject is displaying behavior that is sure to earn someone a spot on that account's Instagram page: getting way too close to the park's wildlife. Amid the breathtaking scenery, the unwise visitor is seen taking snaps of very nearby bison that could easily react if provoked.

There's a good reason why the park advises visitors to keep a distance of at least 25 yards from large animals like bison and elk. Incidents with these creatures can and do happen in most years. While the animals are not overly aggressive, they may act if they feel threatened when their personal space is encroached upon.

Bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and can run up to 35 miles per hour in short bursts, which is considerably faster than any human being. In other words, any tourist who messes with them could have a seriously bad day.

The bison at Yellowstone are a wonder of nature; they're the only continuously wild herd in the United States and came dangerously close to extinction due to overhunting in the 1800s. Thanks to conservation efforts, they now boast a stable population. National Parks are an ideal vacation destination and a great way to reconnect with nature, but they come with responsibilities.

Heeding the Department of the Interior's advice for appreciating bison is part of that picture. "It's great to love the bison, but love them from a distance," the agency wrote.

The comments section of videos posted by Tourons of Yellowstone usually contain a lively discussion, and this was no exception.

"People will never learn," said one person.

"Wouldn't it be nice if cameras had a feature that let you zoom in on animals so you didn't have to get close to them in order to get a great picture?" was one delightfully sarcastic comment.

Another person joined in the sarcasm, writing, "It's okay, he's behind the curb."

A few commenters let their intrusive thoughts out. One marveled at the gentleman's apparent lack of self-preservation: "Could be a Darwin Award Winner in the making."

