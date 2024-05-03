Viral video sparks outrage after onlookers rip bear cubs from tree for photos: 'Prompts people to reflect on the very real challenges that wildlife face every day'

"This case has understandably brought up feelings of frustration, sadness, and anger for many viewers."

Distressing footage taken in Asheville, North Carolina, has been circulating on social media, demonstrating exactly what not to do when encountering abandoned bear cubs in the wild.

The video was posted to Vimeo and picked up by multiple news outlets, including CBS News.

Bear Cub Harassed from N.C. Wildlife on Vimeo.

It shows a group discovering two bear cubs in a tree on the other side of a fence near an apartment complex. One person is seen dragging the branches of the tree down to bring the cubs closer, while others are trying to rip the young bears from the shrub.

After grabbing one of the bears, a woman shrieks excitedly and poses for pictures holding the cub, while the others try to retrieve the second bear.

It doesn't take long for the first bear to wriggle free from its captor's arms. Terrified, it runs away, trying to scale the fence and get back to its sibling. But the cub is too small to get over the barrier.

According to CBS News, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission were on the scene soon after, saving the bear from a retention pond and taking it to the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge Center. Unfortunately, the other bear was nowhere to be found.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"This case has understandably brought up feelings of frustration, sadness, and anger for many viewers, and we hope the act of witnessing these shocking visuals prompts people to reflect on the very real challenges that wildlife face every day," Savannah Trantham, Appalachian Wildlife Refuge executive director, told CBS.

While the footage of the group doesn't look like they are planning a rescue operation — it seems more like an opportunity to get social media likes and shares — it serves as a reminder that just because cubs are left alone, it doesn't mean they have been abandoned.

The group may have put the bears in even more danger by trying to retrieve them from the tree. The cub that was not found by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will likely struggle to survive if it can't be reunited with its mother.

Meanwhile, the cub that was rescued by the Wildlife Resources Commission was found to be lethargic and limping, and its body temperature was low. It will now be cared for by the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge, with hopes to release it back into the wild by fall. But that brief moment for pictures has changed the trajectory of that cub's life, and it also may never see its mother again.

If you're concerned for a young animal's well-being, contact the appropriate animal services in your area.

There are far too many videos and pictures circulating online of people getting unnecessarily close to wildlife, putting themselves and the animals at risk and disrespecting the natural course of nature.

National parks call on visitors to stay a safe distance away, typically advising at least 25 yards, and punishments can be issued for people who don't follow the rules. For example, one woman who approached a bear at Yellowstone National Park received a four-day jail sentence and a hefty fine.

Above all, it's about respecting the personal space and well-being of animals in the wild. Getting too close when trying to get a picture or trying to handle them is definitely not the way to show you care.

One way to show you care instead is to support organizations like the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge, which works to protect and rehabilitate wildlife. Get involved with an organization like it near you by volunteering, donating, or educating others on the importance of respecting wildlife habitats.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.