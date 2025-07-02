  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scary photo captures tourist's close call with roaring waterfall: 'This gives me anxiety'

"People really risk it all for a below-average phone shot that nobody will care about."

by Matthew Swigonski

Photo Credit: Reddit

There's something magical about snapping the perfect photo at a national park. Whether it's a shot of a beautiful animal or a perfectly timed picture of a sunset, it can really add to the entire experience of a vacation. But sometimes tourists go a little too far to get that magical moment on camera. 

As documented by one Redditor, a fellow visitor inside Yosemite National Park decided to risk their life for the chance at a better picture. They shared the hair-raising experience in a post to r/NationalPark.  

Photo Credit: Reddit

While overlooking Vernal Fall, the original poster captured a reckless tourist who appeared to climb over a guard rail that was put in place. 

Vernal Fall is one of the most prominent waterfalls in Yosemite. Located on the Merced River, it stands at 317 feet tall. While it can be tempting to get an up-close-and-personal look at the impressive natural wonder, it can be extremely dangerous. 

Unfortunately, hundreds of visitors die every year while visiting national parks. From 2014 to 2019, the National Park Service reports that an average of 358 people died each year. These deaths range from car accidents to falls. 

As the third-leading cause of death at national parks, falls can often occur near locations that are clearly marked or fenced off. The NPS recommends that visitors heed the warnings that are often put in place. "Observe warning signs and railings — these exist for your safety," writes the NPS.     

Down in the comments section, many users shared not only their frustrations.

"This gives me anxiety," admitted one user. 

"Funny thing is the photo is probably really bad anyway," quipped another Redditor. "People really risk it all for a below-average phone shot that nobody will care about."

Another commenter even shared a similar personal anecdote to the original post. "I was there with my kids the day after three people went over Vernal [Fall] because they went over the barrier. They wanted to take a picture in the water," noted the commenter. 

