Tourists flock to remote island to meet adorable 'smiling' creatures: 'They're so cute'

On a sun-kissed island off Australia's western coast, furry little faces are stealing the hearts of residents and tourists.

Meet the quokka, a marsupial that has gone viral for its "smile" and is a part of a wildlife protection success story.

Cousins to the kangaroo, these pocket-sized animals are just 20 inches tall. They are thriving on Rottnest Island, a remote island in the Indian Ocean. The quokka population is currently around 10,000.

Regarded as the world's happiest animal, tourists have been captivated by these adorable mammals.

But the buzz around quokkas isn't just heartwarming, it's creating a real impact. With celebrities like Roger Federer, Margot Robbie, and Logan Paul all bringing viral attention to these animals, their newfound fame has been used for good.

Tourism revenue generated by quokka selfies directly supports conservation efforts on Rottnest Island. Visitors are learning about wildlife interaction and even get a chance to observe these naturally curious animals up close in protected habitats. Feeding and petting are also prohibited, which teaches visitors about ethical wildlife interaction.

Unlike their mainland counterparts, who face threats from wildfires and feral predators, Rottnest quokkas enjoy the safety and serenity that comes with being on a remote island.

Not only are tourists leaving with unforgettable memories, but they also now have an appreciation for how to protect delicate ecosystems.

Local communities are benefiting from the new tourism jobs and programs, while the animals themselves are thriving in a model of self-sustaining conservation. Rottnest's approach proves that when wildlife is respectfully integrated into human curiosity and travel, everyone wins.

"They're so cute. They're adorable," said geologist Kacie Wellington. "I mean, they look like they're smiling."

"They lead a pretty easygoing life," said Arvid Hogstrom, head of conservation on Rottnest Island. "So I don't see any reason why they wouldn't be happy."

