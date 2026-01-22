Yosemite tourist suffers consequences after getting too close to wild animal: 'Absolutely foolish'

It's a common safety rule to never get too close to wildlife, but many tourists fail to take it seriously. One young woman visiting Yosemite National Park in California suffered the consequences of startling a wild buck.

Recently, a visitor was injured when she approached a buck being fed by other visitors. The buck spooked and its antlers... Posted by Yosemite National Park on Wednesday 24 November 2021

Other park visitors had been attempting to feed the deer when the tourist approached, prompting the spooked animal to charge. According to ABC News, she suffered severe lacerations on her arms and chest from the buck's antlers.

It was likely just a matter of luck that those who had been feeding the deer earlier weren't caught in the crossfire.

"Please, for the protection of these wild animals and for the safety of all visitors, always keep your distance!" the Yosemite National Park official account urged viewers on Facebook.

It's against the law to feed or approach Yosemite's wildlife — and clearly for good reason. While these tourists managed to escape without any legal penalty, many visitors who ignore park regulations have incurred criminal consequences — including one who faced hefty fines, probation, and four days of custody for staying put and taking pictures of a defensive grizzly mother.

Per ABC News, U.S. Attorney Bob Murray described this reckless behavior as "absolutely foolish."

Some animals, like deer, may seem meek and elegant from afar, but even the most docile of species can prove deadly when provoked. It typically doesn't turn out well for the animals or the humans, and in some cases, animals that attack humans — even when justified — are euthanized by park officials.

Fortunately, this time around, both tourist and deer walked away from the confrontation, the former receiving proper medical attention at the Yosemite Medical Clinic and, subsequently, another local hospital. It's a cautionary tale for any future national park visitors; considering how quickly many animals can go from gentle to aggressive, it's advisable to keep your distance.

Folks on Facebook were dismayed by these tourists' behavior.

"I see this every time in the park. … People think they are in a petting zoo," one user commented. "People just act stupidly around wildlife."

"Have respect for the wildlife and follow the rules," another wrote. "They are there for the animals safety and yours."

