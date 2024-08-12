Park officials share shameful photos of waste piles overlooking majestic scenery in national park: 'Sadly I see this all too often'

Most people go to national parks to see and explore the gorgeous landscapes, hoping to spy on wildlife from a safe distance. Yosemite National Park visitors have been witness to a new phenomenon that's left many doing a double take.

Only a few years ago, toilet paper was the hottest and most precious commodity on the shelf, and now tourists are carelessly abandoning it. Yosemite National Park (@yosemitenps) posted a public service announcement on social media.

In a series of three pictures near Rancheria Falls, a gradual zoom reveals a full roll of toilet paper on the ground with clumped used pieces scattered around it.

"Picture this: Yosemite's majestic wilderness, stunning vistas, and... surprise!" the caption read.

The post reveals that TP has become a growing problem in the park and kindly asks visitors to leave no trace. They also noted that burying the waste is not helpful because of weather, erosion, and curious wildlife. Depending on the conditions, toilet paper can take 1-3 years to decompose.

"Make memories, not messes!" the post said.

Used toilet paper is not what people traveled, sometimes great distances, to see. Access to these parks should be treated as a privilege, and respecting the rules and regulations is important to preserving the sanctity of what their borders protect.

During a trash cleanup at Yosemite, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that cigarette butts, Starbucks cups, energy-bar wrappers, water bottles, hair bands, microplastic fragments, and receipts were among the most common items found. An article in the Los Angeles Times revealed that volunteers collected more than 4 tons of trash on the shores and in the water of Lake Tahoe.

National parks provide habitats for animals, many of which are endangered. A lot of their rules and regulations are for their safety as well as tourists. It's also important to remember that these are not amusement parks. These are wild animals and they will respond if they feel threatened. More often than not, these animals suffer the consequences of visitor ignorance or blatant disregard of rules.

We need to do better. Keep these parks alive and thriving for years to come so that others can behold the beauty and connect with nature.

The abandoned toilet paper received justified disappointment bordering on fury.

"Sadly I see this all too often and it's only getting worse," one Instagrammer wrote.

"I am in favor of high fines and control," said another firmly.

"Always pack it out," wrote a third.

