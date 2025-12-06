  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker sparks outrage with video of US national park visitor's baffling behavior: 'Literally how?'

"How is this possible?"

by Nicole Westhoff
A TikTok visitor catches a driver committing a traffic violation at Yosemite National Park.

Many of us dream about wandering off the beaten path — but preferably on foot, and preferably not in a sedan. One visitor at Yosemite National Park apparently missed that memo, ending up somewhere no car should ever be.

A TikTok clip from Tent and Lantern (@tent.and.lantern) is now making the rounds online after capturing the baffling moment. In it, the creator drives along a quiet stretch of road before rolling up beside another traveler.

At first glance, nothing seems off. But then you realize the other driver isn't just hugging the shoulder — he's fully cruising down a restricted bike lane, inching toward a cluster of cyclists who definitely didn't sign up for a real-life obstacle course.

@tent.and.lantern TOURON SIGHTING IN YOSEMITE. How they got into the bike lane is anyone's guess, but I do appreciate that he's trying to stay in the right hand lane. #touronsofnationalparks #yosemite #tentandlantern #camptok ♬ original sound - Tent and Lantern 🏕️

As the video uploader passes, the camera catches the driver's face: a man wearing the universal expression of "I've made a terrible mistake, and I really hope no one notices." The cyclists pulled to the side to let the car squeeze through, visibly unsure whether to stare, laugh, or just get out of the way.

The clip quickly sparked disbelief online.

"Literally how?" one viewer asked.

"What? How is this possible?" another chimed in.

Someone else summed up the mood: "Why is driving so hard for people?"

While the moment is absurd in a sitcom kind of way, it also underscores why parks enforce strict traffic rules in the first place. These protected lanes exist to keep visitors safe — especially cyclists and hikers who rely on them as the one place cars aren't supposed to be. When drivers drift into restricted areas, even accidentally, they put people at risk and could force rangers to redirect time and resources away from habitat protection.

There's also a wildlife angle here that often gets overlooked. If an animal gets startled or injured during a traffic-related incident — even one caused by confusion rather than malice — park officials may be forced to intervene. In the worst cases, that can mean euthanizing animals that were simply acting on instinct.

Moments like this seem small, but they don't stay small for long. Staying alert and sticking to the right lanes helps protect everyone — from the cyclists dodging cars to the wildlife trying to avoid them.

