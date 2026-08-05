Florida Yorkshire terrier is recovering after gator attack broke 4 ribs, collapsed both lungs

"It's been a long, emotional journey, but we're holding onto hope."

Following a violent alligator attack in Florida, a nine-pound Yorkshire terrier is recovering from severe injuries that included four broken ribs and two collapsed lungs.

What happened?

According to Patch, an alligator attacked Zoey, a small Yorkie in Englewood, and she was rushed for emergency treatment. Her owner, Laura Dujmovich, described the dog's injuries on a GoFundMe fundraiser created to help pay for her care.

In the fundraiser, Dujmovich wrote that Zoey "suffered four broken ribs, both lungs collapsed, flail chest, and some pretty gnarly wounds." She added, "Despite everything, her vitals are strong and she's fighting through the pain."

Dujmovich said surgeons removed about one-third of a lung lobe, with contusions still affecting roughly half of what remained. Before that surgery at the Veterinary Medical Center at Lakewood Ranch, Patch reported that Zoey had been taken to an emergency veterinary clinic in Port Charlotte. The outlet also said doctors repaired her ribs and examined the injuries on her back.

The fundraiser said Zoey returned home, though her recovery is expected to take six to eight weeks. As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe page had raised $2,825 toward a $9,000 goal.

Why does it matter?

Patch, citing the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, said alligator mating season starts in early April.

Across much of Florida, homes, walking paths, drainage canals, golf course ponds, and backyard lakes overlap with natural alligator habitat. That means pets and people are increasingly sharing space with large predators, sometimes with very little separation.

For families, that overlap can carry emotional and financial consequences, as Zoey's emergency surgeries and lengthy recovery show.

What can I do?

The FWC said people should stay well back from alligators and should not feed them. Feeding can cause alligators to associate people with food, increasing the danger for entire communities.

The agency also noted that designated swim areas are safest in daylight, since gators are most active from dusk to dawn. It also says pets should be leashed, kept back from shorelines, and not allowed into fresh or brackish water.

Any pond, canal, or lakeside shoreline in Florida could contain an alligator, even in heavily developed neighborhoods. Giving wildlife space, staying alert near the water, and keeping small pets close can help reduce the risk.

Patch noted that nuisance alligators can be reported through the FWC's SNAP hotline.

"The Veterinary Emergency Clinic … was absolutely critical in saving Zoey's life," Dujmovich wrote. She added, "The staff … have been incredible, and they're confident in her rehabilitation. It's been a long, emotional journey, but we're holding onto hope."

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