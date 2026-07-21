Ring camera spots 9-foot alligator in Florida pool after it crashes through screen

Police said the gator had "forced entry," breaking through the home's screened pool enclosure.

Before sunrise, a Florida homeowner received a jarring Ring notification: a massive alligator was paddling around the backyard pool.

Police in Venice said the reptile measured more than 9 feet and got into the area by breaking through the home's screened pool enclosure, calling it "forced entry."

What happened?

According to WFLA, the alert came just before 6 a.m., when a homeowner in Venice's Toscana Isles community discovered a 9-foot-4-inch alligator in the pool.

Police said the gator had "forced entry," breaking through the home's screened pool enclosure before ending up in the water. A trapper from Florida's nuisance-alligator program later removed the animal.

Neighborhoods with retention ponds, canals, manicured lakes, and backyard pools often overlap with areas where alligators naturally roam.

As development pushes deeper into wetlands and other natural habitats, animals face fewer barriers and more chances to wander into human-dominated areas.

Why does it matter?

A gator in a pool can pose a direct safety risk to people, pets, and anyone who might step outside before dawn without realizing a large wild animal is nearby.

The incident also shows how modern home features can unintentionally attract wildlife. In Florida, bodies of water around subdivisions can resemble natural habitat to alligators, and a contained backyard pool may look like just another place to cool off or explore.

When communities expand into ecosystems that have long supported native species, the burden often falls on residents, first responders, and wildlife officials to manage the consequences.

Human-altered landscapes are increasingly shaping where wild animals end up.

What's being done?

Florida's response in cases like this runs through the SNAP nuisance-alligator system. Under that program, licensed trappers remove alligators considered a threat to people, pets, or property.

Authorities are also treating the encounter as a reminder for residents to stay alert, especially in areas near water.

Basic precautions include keeping pets away from pond edges, avoiding dawn or dusk activity near water, and never feeding alligators, which can make them lose their natural fear of people.

Florida residents who spot a nuisance alligator can report it by calling the state's SNAP line at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

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