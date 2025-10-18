Video shows national park guide's confrontation with reckless tourists: 'What are you doing?'

"Good on you for calling them on it!"

A viral Instagram video shows a Yellowstone National Park guide calling out two visitors for blatantly ignoring a barricade near Soda Butte Creek, a fragile geothermal area.

The reel, posted by park guide Kyle Moon (@moonman04), is attracting attention for its mix of exasperation and education.

One sign clearly reads, "Area beyond this sign CLOSED to all travel for resource protection and visitor safety‌."

The guide shouts, "Hey, what are you doing? Did you look at the sign?" The visitors said they were "just looking" at the river and that they thought the sign was for something else.

The guide firmly replies, "No, no, this is why there's an entire blockade around it."

The video highlights the importance of park rules. Yellowstone and other parks have numerous signs and boardwalks to keep visitors off dangerous ground. There are signs everywhere within Yellowstone, warning people not to leave the boardwalk near hot springs and geysers, because the crust can collapse or scald hikers.

Park staff often emphasize that Yellowstone is not a playground. In fact, Yellowstone's spokesperson has said, "Yellowstone National Park is not a petting zoo… we're actually here to protect natural processes in the park."

Breaking rules like this not only risks human injury, but it also endangers wildlife. In one past case, a visitor who picked up a bison calf was fined, and the calf later had to be euthanized.



Such outcomes underscore the importance of leaving wildlife undisturbed. Commenters on the reel stressed these lessons, noting that a bit of vigilance helps protect the entire ecosystem.

As one viewer put it, ignoring signs around wild animals is "just like everyone who thinks the bison won't charge them."

This video is a reminder of our shared responsibility to protect public lands. By following closures and speaking up when we see rule-breaking, visitors help preserve these wild places and the benefits they offer to animals and the climate.

Viewers were impressed by Moon's handling of the situation.

One wrote, "Good on you for calling them on it!"

And another added, "Thank you for addressing this politely but firmly."

