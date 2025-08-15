Onlooker captures frustrating video of tourist's illegal activity at national park: 'What is wrong with these people?'

A recent video from Yellowstone National Park is stirring up fresh outrage online, and for good reason.

In the clip, shared on the Instagram account Tourons Of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), a tourist is seen flying a drone high above one of the park's busiest areas, ignoring the posted signs and well-known federal ban on drone use in national parks.

The post, simply captioned "Touron with a drone in Yellowstone," didn't hold back: "Drones are illegal in Yellowstone. Leave your drones at home."

The video itself captures the unmistakable buzz of a drone overhead, along with the murmurs and annoyed reactions of the nearby crowd as the device hovers above them.

Under federal law — specifically 36 CFR § 1.5 — drones have been prohibited in all U.S. national parks since 2014. The ban is intended to protect visitors, staff, and wildlife from potential harm.

"Drones can cause noise disturbance and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere," the Instagram user explained.

More critically, they pose a threat to animals. Drones have been known to harass or confuse wildlife, which can result in injury or displacement.

That disruption carries real consequences. If a wild animal reacts defensively to a drone or its operator and harms a human, that animal may be euthanized — even if it was provoked. So the stakes are higher than they appear.

Some exceptions exist for drone use in scientific research or emergency response, but these require formal approval from park officials. Tourists with personal drones don't qualify. Those caught violating the rule can face fines of up to $5,000 or even jail time.

The comments on the post make the public's reaction crystal clear.

One user joked, "Rock target practice."

Another added, "Park rangers should be able to shoot drones."

A third wrote, "Lock 'em up what is wrong with these people?"

The sentiment is one that is shared among many others as well. Yellowstone is meant to be preserved, not turned into a private flight zone.

