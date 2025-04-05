  • Outdoors Outdoors

Tourists ignite backlash after rule-breaking video surfaces from national park: 'Time to limit crowds'

"Leave them alone!"

by Zachary Craley
"Leave them alone!"

Photo Credit: iStock

Yellowstone has the distinction of being the world's first national park. It has also gained attention online for the dangerous actions of visitors.

A video shared by Cowboy State Daily highlighted a dangerous instance of this bad behavior.

In the video, a mother grizzly leads her cubs across a road lined with dozens of visitors and vehicles. While most people observed from a safe 100-yard distance, some photographers moved in for a closer look.

According to Cowboy State Daily, Andrea Baratte, the tour guide who shot the video, repeatedly asked the photographers to move back. He was ignored.

Grizzly bears are a threatened species. Yellowstone's rules warn visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and at least 25 yards away from all other animals, like bison and elk. While seeing a grizzly bear in the wild is exciting, it's impossible to predict a bear's behavior — especially a protective mother with cubs like the one seen in the video.

While bear attacks are rare, the National Park Service encourages visitors to avoid encounters that could escalate into attacks. That Instagrammable moment isn't worth the risk. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Unfortunately, Baratte said bad behavior by tourists has become a common occurrence.

"In the short time that I've been guiding, I would say the crowds have been worse on a yearly basis," he told Cowboy State Daily. "The behavior I've seen so far (this year) is unbelievable. And it's only May."

Park rangers frequently have to intervene when tourists approach bears, feed animals, or try to pet bison. Not only is this reckless, but it can also be life-threatening.

While visitors might be well-meaning, their behavior could get the animal killed. If a wild grizzly is provoked and gets aggressive or attacks, it could be euthanized

Should tourists be responsible for cleaning up their own trash?

Absolutely 👏

In most cases 👍

It depends on the place 🤔

No, they shouldn't 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Feeding wild animals teaches them to approach people, which increases the chances of an aggressive encounter and encourages them to enter urban areas looking for food.

National parks offer an opportunity to experience the world's natural wonders and serve as reminders of why conservation is so important, but it's crucial to experience them safely and responsibly. 

By being a good steward when you visit a national park, you help ensure that these unique places — and animals — will exist for generations to come. 

Commenters on the video expressed their frustration that visitors were too close to the grizzly bears.

"[Too] many people! Leave them alone!" wrote one.

"Time to limit crowds," another agreed.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x