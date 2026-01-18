Onlooker captures video of tourists' reckless actions at US national park: 'I can't believe these people'

"They just walk around like nothing's there."

With the peace and tranquility of a national park, it can be easy to forget about any of your stressors in life and truly lose yourself in nature. However, it is always important to remember that you are visiting a wild habitat filled with numerous species.

That means it is essential to pay attention to the rules.

TikTok channel Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) shared a short video from one observer that appeared to show a number of tourists ignoring posted signs at Yellowstone National Park.

In the post, you can see a handful of park visitors strolling through a vast field occupied by wild bison. While not clear, it appeared that a few of the visitors decided to approach the bison, stopping just feet away from the animals.

Similar to all U.S. national parks, Yellowstone has numerous signs warning visitors to not approach the wildlife. For species such as bison, elk, and other herbivores, park guests are expected to remain at least 25 yards away at all times. For bears, wolves, and cougars, visitors are recommended to stay at least 100 yards away.

Not only is this to prevent the wildlife from coming in contact with the tourists and harming them, but it can also lower the risk of the animals becoming desensitized to the presence of humans. If animals are fed by park guests, they may see all humans as a direct or indirect food source.

When park wildlife are involved in multiple incidents with people, they may be seen as a danger to guest safety. This usually results in the animal being euthanized.

Down in the comments section, a number of users couldn't help but share their own frustrations with the tourists seen in the video.

"I can't visit. I'd lose my mind at these people," replied one commenter.

"Why are [people] taking children into that field?" asked another.

"I can't believe these people. They just walk around like nothing's there," noted a third user.

