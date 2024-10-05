Bystander films close call after impatient tourist narrowly avoids charging elk: 'Drives me mad'

What do you do when an elk with giant antlers comes charging toward your car?

A tourist was caught on video, posted to Instagram, attempting to pass by an elk in Estes Park. The elk made a quick charge at the car before it ultimately drove away.

Some commenters called out the tourists.

"No patience," said one, adding an angry face emoji. "See this sometimes on safari in Africa and it drives me mad."

Another said, "I was so hoping for a flat tire. Is that wrong to say?"

Estes Park is a town in northern Colorado and the base camp for Rocky Mountain National Park. The area is home to wildlife, including elk and bears.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Another tourist also had a close call recently in Yellowstone Park, and many tourists were seen surrounding elk in Estes Park, as well.

This time of year more than any other, it's important to be vigilant when in national parks and keep a distance from elk to ensure safety, as it's rutting season.

The website Visit Estes Park gives the lowdown on the "elk rut" — mating season for elk which lasts from mid-September to mid-October. Male elk, also known as bulls, use various behaviors to attract female elk, called cows. These behaviors include bugling sounds, spreading their scent, thrashing into trees, and swinging their antlers. Bulls are particularly aggressive during mating season, per the Yellowstone National Park Service.

The tourists in the video are a prime example of why patience is a virtue and maintaining distance is an important safety measure. A cardinal rule during this time of year is giving the animals their space. Visit Estes Park recommends a distance of at least 75 feet. Wild animals are wild after all.

EstesPark.com suggests sticking together with your group and practicing "Leave No Trace" rules when out in the park. But what happens if you're at a safe distance and an elk ends up charging you anyway? REI has a couple tips: Don't turn your back, take cover behind a tree or vehicle, and protect your head and neck.

People can still enjoy the elk rut, but it's best experienced from afar.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.