Onlooker captures photo of reckless national park visitors tempting fate near large wild animal: 'Someone is going to get stabbed in the butt'

The TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) Instagram page continues to show how some people continue to risk it all on visits to national parks. Despite safety recommendations from park officials, photos like the one posted of tourists right next to a wild animal are too common.

"Please try to keep at least 25 yards from the elk!!!" the caption said. However, the photo clearly shows three people standing barely a couple of feet away from an elk whose large antlers can do serious harm if it decides to charge. As you can see from the tablet in one person's hand and a camera in another's, they're likely taking selfies with the animal.

Photographing the stunning wildlife is likely on any national park visitor's list, but too many people have done so carelessly to their peril.

That's why Yellowstone National Park posts distance recommendations on its website and signs around the park. While authorities advise 25 yards of room between large animals such as bison, moose, bighorn sheep, and elk, the recommendation increases to 100 yards from wolves and bears.

Even if large animals such as elk or bison look gentle, they're still wild animals that can become startled or feel threatened and charge toward people encroaching on their space. In another incident, a crowd of people, including children, stands around snapping photos of grazing elk.

Some people have gone as far as bringing their domestic pets to restricted areas of the park, such as the boardwalks.

Ignoring safety regulations creates a dangerous situation for wild animals in their natural environment. However, if that elk in the photo were to act out in self-preservation, the animal may be the one punished by euthanasia.

By disrespecting nature in this manner, such visitors place other people, animals, and delicate sites in danger. Additionally, with the ongoing impact of climate issues on biodiversity, effective conservation practices are essential to keep the planet safer and cooler.

Park visitors can do their part by researching and understanding rules before visiting as well as stop ignoring signs with clear warnings. Even using low-impact travel options on vacations, like trains and bikes over cars, helps preserve nature and prevent pollution.

Someone wondered: "Why does anyone want selfies with wildlife. … The beautiful animals deserve their own portrait."

Noting the power of those antlers, another warned that "someone is going to get stabbed in the butt!"

