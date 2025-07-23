Onlooker captures video of reckless park visitor approaching wild bear: 'Some people truly think it's a zoo'

Another day, another video of a tourist getting too close to wildlife in Yellowstone.

When visiting national parks, make sure to check the rules and regulations so you don't end up on Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) like this man did.

Two videos show a man walking dangerously close to what appears to be a black bear grazing in a field.

Unfortunately, behavior like this isn't abnormal in these beautiful parks, and it could get someone killed.

According to the National Park Service, the recommended distance to keep from a bear is 100 yards to allow safe observation without causing undue stress or any natural reactions that might endanger you or the animal.

Of course, everyone wants to get a closer look, but you have to remember that these are wild, territorial animals who act accordingly when they feel threatened. With sprinting speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, this is not an animal you want to take risks with.

It should go without saying, but these parks are not petting zoos. Do not, under any circumstances, feed wild animals. One man decided it would be a great idea to feed a bear a hot dog and almost lost his arm.

There's also the risk of food conditioning — where animals associate humans with food — which puts the animals at risk of euthanization with increased human interactions and aggressive eating behaviors.

These parks, while breathtaking and exciting, are their homes, not ours. When we are in wildlife territory, it must come with a certain degree of responsibility and respect so that the conservation and preservation of these lands last for generations to come.

The close encounter had people riled up in the comments.

"Some people truly think it's a zoo," one Instagrammer responded.

"Bear bait," wrote another.

"Good example of 'invasive species,'" a third commented ironically.

