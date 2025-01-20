Video of tourist breaking rules at National Park sparks outrage: 'It's so aggravating'

"He should be ashamed of himself."

National parks are beautiful areas that allow humans to experience nature and wildlife safely — if they follow the rules and regulations of the park. One Instagrammer posted a video of yet another person ignoring a safety placard and stepping into dangerous territory at Yellowstone.

The video on Instagram, posted on the TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) page, shows a close-up of a warning sign that reads: "Danger. Keep out." As the camera zooms out, a person — referred to in the post as a "touron" — walks right past the sign in the restricted area. In the background, steam rises from the ground.

Entering an area designated as dangerous not only puts the person breaking the rules at risk but others as well.

The post's caption read, "Another touron who doesn't think the rules apply to him!"

Rules and regulations at parks are there for the safety of visitors, nature, and wildlife. Yellowstone National Park features stunning scenery and animals that could quickly become hazardous if proper precautions aren't taken.

There are more than 10,000 hydrothermal features throughout Yellowstone, including hot springs and geysers, which can reach boiling temperatures, posing a risk to those who enter the restricted areas.

Many animals call Yellowstone National Park their home. Bison, wolves, moose, and an estimated 1,063 grizzly bears (as of 2021) roam the premises. It's incredible to see these animals in their natural habitat, but they could pose a serious threat to those who get too close.

Tragically, when tourists attempt to interact with wildlife, they may get injured by the animals. Provoked or unprovoked, animals that injure humans may be euthanized.

For these and many other reasons, it's critical to abide by all signage throughout national parks and do your research on safety tips and appropriate behavior before you even leave the house.

By obeying the rules and regulations, tourists can preserve the beauty of national parks and ensure they're open for visitors for many years to come.

Other Instagrammers were furious to see the video of another "touron" disregarding safety rules.

One user said, "People feel so entitled."

Another Instagrammer wrote, "He should be ashamed of himself."

One user pointed out, "It's so aggravating that they just disregard signs."

