Tourist sparks outrage after reckless behavior puts child at risk for photo op: 'Unsafe for both of them'

A tourist has sparked outrage online after being spotted getting far too close to a stag outside a visitor center in Yellowstone National Park.

The video, posted on the Facebook group Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of the idiots, was originally shared by Colorado Adventures and shows the tourist and a child approaching the stag that is lying down outside the center.

Fortunately, it was reported that someone from the visitor center came out and told them to move immediately before anyone was hurt.

National parks are home to a variety of fauna and flora, and some are more dangerous than others. As a result, the National Park Service has a list of rules to help ensure people's safety, which include staying at least 25 yards away from wildlife and 100 yards away from predators like bears and wolves. Reviewing the park's rules before you go can help ensure you are prepared and can view wildlife safely during your visit. If you want to get a closer look, using binoculars or a zoom lens can help you see the animals up close without being in danger.

The rules aren't only in place to protect people but also to protect the wildlife that call the parks home. Close encounters with humans can be stressful for wildlife and cause changes in their natural behavior, which can threaten their health. Sometimes these animals become habituated to the presence of people, which is also problematic because they may approach people more often, leading to dangerous situations for both the people and the animals.

Unfortunately, animals that are involved in conflicts are often euthanized to prevent future incidents, which is a sad outcome when they are only acting on their natural instincts.

Many people commented on the careless and reckless behavior of this tourist.

"Some people just don't have a clue about wildlife!" wrote one commenter.

Another added, "Unsafe for both of them."

