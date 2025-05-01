  • Outdoors Outdoors

Tourist sparks outrage after reckless behavior puts child at risk for photo op: 'Unsafe for both of them'

"Some people just don't have a clue about wildlife."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"Some people just don’t have a clue about wildlife."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A tourist has sparked outrage online after being spotted getting far too close to a stag outside a visitor center in Yellowstone National Park. 

The video, posted on the Facebook group Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of the idiots, was originally shared by Colorado Adventures and shows the tourist and a child approaching the stag that is lying down outside the center. 

Fortunately, it was reported that someone from the visitor center came out and told them to move immediately before anyone was hurt. 

National parks are home to a variety of fauna and flora, and some are more dangerous than others. As a result, the National Park Service has a list of rules to help ensure people's safety, which include staying at least 25 yards away from wildlife and 100 yards away from predators like bears and wolves. Reviewing the park's rules before you go can help ensure you are prepared and can view wildlife safely during your visit. If you want to get a closer look, using binoculars or a zoom lens can help you see the animals up close without being in danger.

The rules aren't only in place to protect people but also to protect the wildlife that call the parks home. Close encounters with humans can be stressful for wildlife and cause changes in their natural behavior, which can threaten their health. Sometimes these animals become habituated to the presence of people, which is also problematic because they may approach people more often, leading to dangerous situations for both the people and the animals. 

Unfortunately, animals that are involved in conflicts are often euthanized to prevent future incidents, which is a sad outcome when they are only acting on their natural instincts.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Many people commented on the careless and reckless behavior of this tourist.

"Some people just don't have a clue about wildlife!" wrote one commenter. 

Another added, "Unsafe for both of them."

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x