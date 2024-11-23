Yellowstone tourists take risk after illegally venturing dangerously close to scalding hot springs: 'Turn them in'

A video from Yellowstone National Park shows exactly why staying on marked pathways is essential for personal safety and preserving these natural wonders for future generations.

The clip, shared by the Instagram account touronsofyellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), captures a visitor stepping off the designated boardwalk to venture dangerously close to a hot spring.

"Tourons wandering off the boardwalk again!" reads the caption, using the popular portmanteau of "tourist" and "moron" that's become shorthand for dangerous behavior in national parks.

In the footage, a man can be seen walking beyond the safety of the wooden walkway, seemingly to get a closer look at the steaming geothermal feature. These boardwalks aren't just there for show. They're designed to keep visitors safe while protecting the delicate bacterial mats that give Yellowstone's hot springs their famous colors.

Many visitors don't realize that the ground around thermal features can be paper-thin, with scalding water just inches below the surface. Temperatures in these springs can exceed 200 degrees Fahrenheit, making them dangerous. When people venture off designated paths, they risk their own safety and damage fragile ecosystems that have taken thousands of years to form.

These incidents also create ripple effects throughout the park's ecosystem.

When visitors ignore safety guidelines, it often leads to increased restrictions that limit access for everyone else. Additionally, if someone is injured by wildlife while off-trail, the animal may have to be euthanized, regardless of who was at fault.

The comments section was filled with concerned park lovers.

"The ecosystem is fragile. The park has rules for a reason. To protect the animals and park lands so that future generations can enjoy it. That's why I care," wrote one user.

Another added, "Man. What part of stay on the boardwalk is so hard for people to understand?"

