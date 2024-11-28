Bystander stunned after Yellowstone tourists tempt fate with massive bison: 'Do some folks have a death wish?'

"They are called wild animals for a reason and not pets."

A high-tension video of several tourists taking close-up pictures of a wild bison spurred a flurry of furious and confused reactions.

The Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) posted a stressful video of a half-dozen tourists — cameras in hand — standing dangerously close to a wild bison in Yellowstone National Park.

Seeing these impressive creatures is all part of the Yellowstone experience. But being this close is risky and disrespectful. The International Fund for Animal Welfare explains that humans should keep a safe distance because "bison can erupt into stampedes," and "the sheer force and speed of the bison can cause injuries."

Yellowstone has the largest bison population on public land in the world. There are an estimated 5,450 living in the park, according to a 2021 survey by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The National Park Service (NPS) reports that bison injure humans more than any other Yellowstone animal, detailing that they can run three times faster than a person.

Bison view an approach as a threat, but people can admire these incredible creatures without encroaching on their space. NPS recommends staying at least 25 yards away. The tourists in the Instagram clip appear to be, at most, five or six feet away from the massive animal. This proximity has the potential to upset the bison and result in disaster.

This behavior poses a serious risk of injury or death for the picture-takers. It also puts the bison in a dangerous situation. Wild animals that attack humans are frequently euthanized for public safety. These animals simply react with intuition, but they're fatally punished for defending themselves.

Thankfully, bison are no longer threatened with extinction, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. However, the species still faces other challenges that threaten their existence. Humans who put themselves and the animals in danger with this reckless behavior make it worse.

Many people see the unfairness of this, including several of the commenters on the video.

One angry commenter pointed out, "He charges and he's put down for being a danger to people."

Another frustrated and perplexed commenter asked, "Do some folks have a death wish?"

One comment stated, "They are called wild animals for a reason and not pets" — something everyone should remember.

