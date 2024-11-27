Oblivious tourist faces instant consequences after getting too close to wildlife: 'That's gonna leave a mark'

"Why people would turn their backs to a wild animal is beyond me."

For many outdoor enthusiasts, seeing wildlife is an added benefit. Within the National Park System in the United States, visitors exploring the natural landscape expect to see the animals who inhabit and roam these protected areas.

Unfortunately, if caution is not taken, this exploration can become a risk factor to tourist safety. On an Instagram reel, an oblivious tourist faces instant consequences after getting too close to wildlife.

Posted to Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), an account dedicated to highlighting the poor judgment and incidents of national park visitors, one tourist at an unspecified location is shown with their back to a nearby deer while attempting to take a photo of their companion.

In the video, the deer charges at the tourist, with another deer joining briefly before the unfortunate tourist falls to the ground as all the surrounding deer run away.

Deer, especially mule deer, are often found in the U.S. National Park System. As with all wildlife, it is always recommended to admire them from a distance while visiting national parks (25 yards from most wildlife and 100 yards from bears and wolves).

Unfortunately, visitors sometimes disregard distance warnings or signs to stay within designated safe areas. This can lead to dangerous encounters with other animals, such as bison and bears.

For example, a group of tourists visiting Yellowstone National Park was filmed taunting bison, disregarding the park's rule to maintain a safe distance away. This behavior can become a hazard to both tourists and wildlife involved, as stressed animals may attack, which could result in euthanization for being perceived as a threat to others.

Following effective guidelines to maintain safety for national park tourists allows everyone to have an enjoyable experience.

These guidelines are designed to protect wildlife and visitors alike, preserving the natural beauty and ecosystem of these cherished spaces. By observing wildlife from a respectful distance, we can safely appreciate our natural world — the environment, wildlife, and fellow tourists who come to share their love for exploration.

"That's gonna leave a mark," one user commented on Instagram.

"Why people would turn their backs to a wild animal is beyond me," another wrote.

