Onlooker captures video of tourist risking life at Yellowstone: 'Charge him'

Irresponsible behavior in national parks is unfortunately common, but a recent instance went above and beyond. A post shared on Instagram by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) highlights just how absurd these kinds of tourists can be.

In the post, the "touron" — a term that combines "tourist" and "moron" — can be seen walking around Yellowstone National Park's actively boiling thermal features. He's not far from a bison and wearing only shorts or swimming trunks.

"Please stay on the boardwalk. I don't understand what is so difficult about that," the post states.

The creator added that this particular tourist had caused problems elsewhere, saying: "Same touron from the other day when he was at the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone. This guy gets around!"

While the video clearly shows someone who is putting their own safety at great risk, the consequences are layered.

When people get close to wildlife, the animal may perceive the person as a threat and act accordingly. Even if it was provoked, this could result in the innocent creature's euthanization. The National Park Service recommends staying at least 25 yards from most wildlife and 100 yards from predators.

Other tourists have gotten up close and personal with a bull elk in Rocky Mountain National Park and walked off-trail at Yellowstone, putting themselves and others in danger and threatening delicate natural features.

While the larger safety and wildlife risks loom over these happenings, a lot of the anger from national park lovers comes from the disrespect for nature. Parks offer incredible opportunities to get outdoors and explore nature, and infringements of the rules can ruin others' experiences.

To ensure everyone can continue to access these incredible places, it is paramount to respect them.

Comments highlighted people's dismay.

"Charge him. He has zero respect for parks," one user said.

Another added, "Let natural selection take its course."

