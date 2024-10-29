Bystander captures video of Yellowstone tourists ignoring warnings and venturing dangerously off trail: 'Grossly underestimate the hot springs and it kills'

"An off duty ranger was waiting for them in the parking lot."

When visiting Yellowstone National Park, you're probably looking forward to the stunning views, remarkable wildlife, and an opportunity to get some exercise with a brisk hike.

What you perhaps won't anticipate is having to become a volunteer park ranger for the day.

That's what happened to Instagrammer April (@takethesceniceroutewithus), who had to warn tourists walking off-trail among the park's hot springs to get back on the designated route.

"An off duty ranger was waiting for them in the parking lot," April said, with video of the incident shared by the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) account. "He had called it in and held them for Law Enforcement. I sent my video and information in to the number the ranger gave me. I live here and my husband works in the park."

Indeed, as April warned the group of three tourists who had taken the scenic route, they were stepping on delicate thermal features, which are fragile and liable to break. Not only does this damage something that has been forming for centuries, but breakages could expose the tourists to boiling-hot, often acidic liquid bubbling beneath the surface.

"What are you doing?" April called from the car. "Get back on the trail."

Unfortunately, this isn't the only example of people ignoring park rules at Yellowstone, with others caught going off trail or disturbing the park's wildlife. There is a reason the park has various rules that visitors should follow, and it's not to ruin someone's enjoyment of their day out.

In fact, on July 23, there was a hydrothermal explosion at Biscuit Basin, leading to the area's closure for the rest of this year. According to the National Park Service, the blast "sent steam and debris to a height of hundreds of feet above the ground, destroyed a nearby boardwalk and ejected grapefruit-sized rocks tens to hundreds of feet from the source."

Clearly, the park's boardwalks and trails are there for a reason, guiding visitors along the safest path possible. If you want to get a closer look at something, just remember one key hack: Smartphone cameras have a zoom function.

"Thank you so much for reporting this and protecting our natural treasures!" one comment on Instagram read.

"Always a few fools who grossly underestimate the hot springs and it kills them," another commenter said.

