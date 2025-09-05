Onlooker captures frustrating video of tourist's reckless actions near massive wild animal: 'Will never understand'

Tourists all over the world often flock to trips that allow them to experience nature. But sometimes, tourists can disregard rules and regulations designed to keep everyone safe. When they do, they can put themselves and the surrounding wildlife in danger.

A recent video posted to the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account shows a tourist getting extremely close to a large elk.

The caption to the video reads, "Touron thinks he's a bull elk whisperer in Rocky Mountain National Park! Keep at least 75 feet from the elk in RMNP!"

Many of the most popular travel destinations give people the opportunity to be in close proximity to some magnificent animals and natural wonders, and it's no surprise. According to the American Psychological Association, time in nature leads to improvements in mood, mental health, and emotional well-being.

Actions like those exhibited in the Instagram post, however, are especially hazardous. An animal sensing danger could charge to protect themselves from a perceived threat, which could be extremely dangerous for any humans nearby and for the animals themselves. They could be injured, and if they hurt a human, they may be euthanized, even if they were provoked.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Another post on Instagram shows tourists taking pictures and selfies incredibly close to a group of bison. Footage captured in India showed a rhino chasing tourists as they drove through Kaziranga National Park.

There are many ways to be a responsible tourist. First and foremost, travelers should be aware of all the rules and regulations of the area they are visiting, as well as use common sense. But tourists can also reduce their environmental impact by opting for low-impact travel options. They can also support eco-friendly travel destinations.

Commenters on the post were shocked by the tourist's brazen behavior.

One said, "I seriously hate humans sometimes."

Another added, "Sadly that touron will never understand how truly lucky he was."

