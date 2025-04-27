National park officials crack down on rule-breakers after multiple arrests: 'The No. 1 priority is public safety'

Three recent arrests at Yellowstone National Park are making waves online as officials urge visitors to follow park rules, reported The New York Times.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming confirmed three separate jail sentences for behavior that park authorities deemed dangerous and disrespectful.

A woman stepped off the designated boardwalk and onto the cone of Old Faithful. A man drove and walked into a restricted thermal area. Another man was convicted of driving under the influence within the park.

All three cases involved visitors who disregarded clearly marked signs in thermal zones or committed violations that put themselves, others, and the park at risk.

"The No. 1 priority is public safety," said Lori Hogan, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Wyoming, in a statement that echoed widespread concern. "But natural resources are also important in places like Yellowstone National Park."

Park officials warn that straying from marked paths in Yellowstone's thermal areas can lead to injuries and fatalities. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, nearly two dozen people have died from burns sustained in these areas since Yellowstone opened in 1872.

Officials have installed over 15 miles of boardwalks so visitors can safely experience iconic features such as geysers and hot springs without harming themselves or the environment.

These latest incidents reignited conversations about tourist behavior in national parks. In recent months, videos have surfaced of visitors approaching bison for selfies and leaving their vehicles to film grizzly bears, both clear violations of park safety rules.

Such behavior may seem bold on social media, but it endangers both humans and animals. In many cases, when an animal injures a person, even after being provoked, it is euthanized.

The message from officials is clear: Yellowstone's beauty is best appreciated from a safe distance. Boardwalks, road signs, and viewing zones exist for a reason. Disregarding them can have major consequences.

