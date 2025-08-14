Yellowstone official calls out tourists over blatant disregard of rules: 'I will get out and give you citations'

"You need to get back to your vehicle right now."

Instagram account Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) recently shared a video clip of visitors having bad behavior firmly corrected.

"You need to get back to your vehicle right now," said the park staff over a megaphone in the video. "You are too close to that bear right now. I will get out and give you citations if you do not move now."

The video showed visitors quickly leaving an area of underbrush in response to the commands.

Yellowstone National Park has very clear rules about how to behave around bears. Namely, visitors should stay at least 100 yards away from bears, wolves, and cougars. These animals can move very quickly, especially when there's a food incentive or offspring are involved.

This wouldn't be the first time Yellowstone visitors have gotten too close to bears. Others have tried to close the distance for photo ops in the middle of winter, along designated paths, and even when young cubs were nearby.

Increased exposure to humans can cause wild animals to become overly comfortable with their presence. This can lead to animals getting aggressive over food sources people introduce into the environment.

Conversely, human presence can also increase agitation among wild animals. This increased anxiety can lead to violent outbursts. Wildlife encounters can become even more fraught when pets are involved.

As wild habitat is eroded, these encounters and the subsequent changes in animal behavior are becoming more common.

It's possible to take local action by keeping your own distance from wild animals, advocating for protected habitats that minimize human contact, and reporting people who are getting too close to wild animals.

Instagram commenters loved how staff put nosy visitors in their place.

"In her best MOM voice! More of this please!!" said one community member.

"Give her a bonus and a raise," said another.

