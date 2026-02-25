Onlooker captures photo of family's dangerous behavior at US national park: 'They need to be ... prohibited from ever entering'

Yellowstone National Park is home to over 10,000 hydrothermal features, providing a unique opportunity for tourists to view rare phenomena. However, some tourists have been found to break rules for photo ops, sparking backlash on Instagram.

One parkgoer snapped a photo of a family standing on the edge of a hot spring for a picture, and it was shared by Tourons of Yellowstone 2 (@touronsofyellowstone_2).

"Touron family at Grand Prismatic," the caption reads. In the photo, four adults stand behind four kids just off a boardwalk as someone else takes their photo.

Grand Prismatic Spring is the largest hot spring in the United States. While it is an incredible sight, it is also extremely dangerous.

According to the National Park Service, hot springs can cause severe and even fatal burns. More than 20 people have died as a result of burns from Yellowstone hot springs. Even young children have suffered severe injuries.

Staying on boardwalks and other designated trails in Yellowstone and other parks is vital for keeping you and your family safe. Following such rules also helps minimize environmental impact, keep wildlife safe, and preserve natural areas.

Leaving no trace at national parks not only keeps other visitors safe but also ensures the parks maintain their beauty and natural spaces for others to enjoy for years to come.

Commenters shared their shock at the family's decision to put kids in harm's way.

"End of family moment," one wrote.

"They need to be bounced and prohibited from ever entering another national park," another said.

"Surely the photo will be so much better from this location," one person sarcastically noted.

