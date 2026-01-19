  • Outdoors Outdoors

Yellowstone tourist faces consequences after getting too close to bison: 'He got what he deserved'

"It was refreshing to see real consequences for behavior that often goes unchecked."

by Mariah Botkin
A recent viral video showed a Yellowstone National Park visitor being handcuffed after approaching a bison herd.

Photo Credit: iStock

A widely shared video showing a Yellowstone National Park visitor being handcuffed after approaching a bison herd is drawing strong reactions, as viewers express relief at seeing consequences enforced for risky wildlife behavior.

The incident was reported by The Travel, which described footage originally shared by the since-deleted Instagram account @touronsofyellowstone ("touron" being a blend of "tourist" and "moron"). 

The video showed a man walking toward a herd of bison while other visitors stayed inside their vehicles. Moments later, one of the animals charged the man, knocking him to the ground. Park rangers were later seen escorting the visitor away in handcuffs.

Although the original Instagram post has since been deleted, the footage circulated widely at the time and continues to be referenced as an example of how dangerous close encounters with wildlife can become.

According to The Travel, the account caption emphasized the importance of keeping distance from wild animals, noting that visitors should stay at least 25 yards away from bison. 

Yellowstone officials have repeatedly warned that bison — which can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and run as fast as 35 miles per hour — are unpredictable and can become aggressive when people get too close.

Similar incidents have occurred in recent years, with Yellowstone repeatedly reporting injuries tied to visitors approaching bison and other large animals too closely.

Beyond the danger to people, experts note that these encounters can have serious consequences for wildlife. Animals that injure humans — even when they are provoked — may be euthanized, removing healthy animals from protected ecosystems because of human behavior.

The moment resonated in part because national park staff are already under strain. Many parks, including Yellowstone, have faced staffing shortages in recent years while simultaneously seeing record numbers of visitors. When tourists ignore wildlife rules, it creates additional risk for park rangers tasked with preventing injuries and managing dangerous situations.

Commenters responding to coverage of the incident largely supported the enforcement action. "He got what he deserved," one Instagram user wrote. Others said it was refreshing to see real consequences for behavior that often goes unchecked.

