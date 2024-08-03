Bystander catches frustrating scene as tourists attempt to build illegal dam at national park: 'This is so disrespectful'

National Parks are home to hundreds of rivers, and designated swimming spots are great for cooling down and seeking refuge from the heat. Yet outside of these areas, swimming can be restricted, and playing in the water can damage the habitat these areas were set up to protect.

Rules and regulations are in place to protect the habitat and ensure the safety of people visiting these parks. Breaking these rules can cause backlash from the public, as a group of tourists visiting Yellowstone National Park found out.

In a video posted on the TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) Instagram account, a group of tourists was filmed attempting to build a dam on the Firehole River in the national park.

The river in question was closed for fishing at the time due to high water temperatures. Aside from being illegal, building a dam on the river could make this scenario even worse, as it impedes the flow of water and increases the stress on the fish that are already struggling.

The video received backlash from commenters, with one stating: "This is so disrespectful!"

National Parks were established to protect the natural environment, preserving natural wonders for people to visit now and for future generations. For this to work, several rules have been established to prevent people from degrading the habitats they protect, and this includes damming rivers.

Dams can have many negative impacts on rivers because they disrupt the flow of water. This can result in a buildup of sediment and cause the temperature of the water to increase as it moves more slowly.

Another issue with dams is that they disrupt fish migration, stopping fish from accessing spawning grounds or even finding food.

To address the problem, we can educate people about the negative impacts of dams and raise awareness about protecting natural processes. Doing so could help prevent acts like these and ensure we preserve these natural spaces for generations to come.

We can also take steps to reduce our own impacts on the environment by switching to clean energy sources and voting for political candidates who know the importance of environmentalism.

"Sadly, many humans do not respect nature," one user commented.

"Why was this allowed?" asked another.

