Frustrated hiker calls out fellow tourist for ignoring national park rules: 'These guys are embarrassing'

While drones can capture amazing footage, the National Park Service banned unmanned aircrafts within park boundaries in 2014. Sadly, it seems not everyone has gotten the memo.

Footage of a tourist in Acadia National Park in Maine with a drone was posted on Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks).

"This dude flying a drone in Acadia 'claimed' he didn't know he couldn't fly drones in parks and then proceeded to hand out his business card," the post said.

A questionable way to enjoy nature, particularly given the sound most personal drones give off.

"Small drones have crashed in geysers in Yellowstone National Park, attempted to land on the features of Mount Rushmore National Memorial, been lost over the edge of the Grand Canyon …" the caption read.

In some cases, drones have been used to harass wildlife intentionally, which is dangerous. Even if the intent isn't to harm the animals, the result is a cruel disruption for the creatures. It's fair to say a particular group of drone users may have ruined it for the rest.

Situations like those mentioned and countless others brought forth restrictions to protect what they take great care in preserving. Violations are considered misdemeanors with fines of up to $5,000 and possible jail time.

Beyond the legalities, drones are noisy and disruptive, which can affect other tourists' experiences. They can also cause alarm for animals that call these parks home and have a much more sensitive sense of hearing than humans.

Make sure to check the rules and regulations before you enter for your safety, as well as those around you and the wildlife that roam. Whether or not you agree with the rules are in place, they are meant to enhance your experience. Visiting national parks is a privilege, and plenty of respect should be taken when visiting these beautiful landscapes.

Since it's understandable to want to capture footage of a beautiful place from up high, the footage of the drone was met with a lot of back-and-forth between those who did not understand what the big deal was and those defending the ban.

"The nature appreciators are versus the people who think nature is an attraction," an Instagrammer wrote.

"Responsible drone operator here. These guys are embarrassing. … No excuses," one comment read.

"Nothing like the peaceful sound of nature and a drone buzzing over your head," another said sarcastically.

