Parents face backlash after endangering child's life at Yellowstone National Park: 'Truly irresponsible and unacceptable'

A video of a young girl reaching out and tapping a wild bison in Yellowstone National Park has created outrage online.

Many expressed their frustration over a YouTube video of this child invading the bison's space. Unofficial Networks reported on the situation, noting that the suspected father seemed to encourage the child to touch the animal.

The video shows a horde of park visitors taking photos of the bison. When it gets closer to the fence, the child hesitantly reaches out her hand. She appears to look to her guardian for permission and is then encouraged. She taps the bison on its backside, and it flicks its tail at her hand.

This is one of many infuriating incidents wherein humans endanger themselves and wild animals. People get dangerously close to these wild creatures, thinking national parks are petting zoos. From alligators to elk, it happens with a variety of species.

These irresponsible actions are upsetting and careless. Interacting with a wild animal can lead to injury or death for the person. But it also puts the animal in jeopardy. If they react out of irritation, fear, or anger, they're punished.

Wild animals that harm or kill people, even when provoked, are frequently euthanized for public safety. However, all the public has to do to stay safe is leave these animals alone.

The bison population in Yellowstone has been there since prehistoric times. It's the largest population of bison, with thousands of individuals that roam freely. The species has suffered great losses due to poachers and other human interference.

In 1902, there were only two dozen of the animals in Yellowstone. Thankfully, the population has survived and recovered to some degree. But thoughtless behavior puts the species at risk.

Commenters on YouTube were angry about how casually this father encouraged his child to touch the animal. One person condemned the action, saying, "What horrible parents."

Another said, "You are VISITORS in his house. Mind yourselves," which is a great reminder to respect animals' space.

Someone else explained the risks of this behavior for the bison, writing: "The bison could've been euthanized because of this event. Truly irresponsible and unacceptable."

And this is why it's best to appreciate wild animals from a safe distance.

