Bystanders stunned after tourist tempts fate with wild alligator: 'What is wrong with him?'

One tourist's interaction with an alligator in the Everglades could've gone seriously wrong.

TouronsOfNationalParks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared a video of a man in the Everglades purposefully startling a young alligator.

The man swims underwater and approaches the alligator, popping out and yelling at it. Lucky for himself and everyone watching, the alligator flees. The post's caption includes the park's many rules regarding gators, such as "Keep[ing] a safe distance: Maintain at least 20-30 feet (6-9 meters) between you and an alligator."

Not only is this touron putting himself in danger, but his behavior is also a criminal offense. The Everglades National Park site notes that "harassing an animal, including throwing objects at it, is a criminal offense that carries a fine. Any action that alters the natural behaviors of an animal is harassment."

Alligators are defensive, and provoking a gator can result in serious injury or death. They can grow around 14 feet long, weigh over 500 pounds, and have the strongest bite force measured: "2,000 pounds per square inch," per the Erie Zoo.

Unfortunately, despite the danger, tourons continue to disrupt wildlife throughout National Parks. Bison, bears, elk, moose — you name it, disrespectful tourists are caught on video disturbing them. Usually, you don't attribute to malice what can be attributed to incompetence, but in the case of this alligator, it's intentionally cruel.

Our national parks are a privilege, not a right, and if we want to continue to enjoy their natural, preserved beauty, then we must uphold a standard of respect.

Commenters were shocked and disappointed with the touron's behavior, especially in front of his kids.

"What is wrong with him?" one user asked.

"Karma is a funny thing," another user said. "May one day something bigger than him surprise him in the same manner!"

"No common sense whatsoever," a third chimed in.

