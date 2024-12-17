Video captures terrifying moment elk rams tourist ignoring park guide's warnings: 'You should probably listen'

Ignoring park rules isn't just dangerous for people. It can also lead to the euthanization of wildlife.

A tourist at Yellowstone National Park was pushed to the ground after getting too close to an elk, and the frightening moment was captured in a video circulating online.

Unofficial Networks reported that wildlife guide Jody Tibbits warned a tourist who got too close to the wild animal for pictures. Still, the tourist didn't hear or refused to listen and continued taking up-close photos. Soon after that, the elk rammed them to the ground.

Unfortunately, there are many cases of elk charging at parkgoers who provoke them or get within their personal space. The animal's unassuming demeanor may make tourists believe they are harmless, but the National Park Service warns people to stay at least 25 yards away from the creatures. Elk can be particularly aggressive around their calves in the spring, too.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The NPS also notes "it is illegal to willfully remain near or approach wildlife, including birds, within any distance that disturbs or displaces the animal."

Ignoring park rules isn't just dangerous for people. It can also lead to the euthanasia of wildlife (even if they didn't begin the interaction).

Moreover, it can harm the ecosystems they rely upon for survival, as people who wander off the marked paths into restricted areas damage sensitive areas. Litter and other waste left by humans is also a threat in national parks in the United States and other parts of the world.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

For instance, a deer in Thailand's Khun Sathan National Park (a protected area) died after trash accumulated in its stomach over many years, highlighting the importance of cleaning up after ourselves when in nature.

Unofficial Networks perhaps summed up the situation at Yellowstone best, writing, "If a national park guide is telling you not to do something, you should probably listen to what they have to say."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.