Bystander shares frustrating video after wannabe matador tries to tame Yellowstone bison: 'Hold on. I got this'

"It's only wrong if you don't have a badge."

A shocking video of a tourist at Yellowstone National Park waving a towel at a herd of bison has left viewers stunned.

Instagram user Mike MacLeod (@thenorthfork_actual) shared the alarming footage, sarcastically captioning it: "It's only wrong if you don't have a badge."

In the video, a man can be seen approaching a small group of bison, foolishly mimicking a matador by waving a towel. "Hold on," he mouths. "I got this!"

The tourist's reckless behavior has drawn criticism online, with Instagram users pointing out the obvious dangers of provoking wild animals.

When national park visitors disregard park rules and wildlife safety guidelines, they put human lives at risk and endanger the animals. When wildlife injures humans, even if provoked, they may face euthanization, as in the infamous case of Harambe, the gorilla. This tragic outcome is entirely preventable.

Yellowstone's bison are not props for social media stunts. These beautiful creatures weigh up to 2,000 pounds and run at speeds of 35 mph.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

They're also fiercely protective of their territory and young. By respecting their space and viewing them from a safe distance, we can enjoy their presence while preserving their ecosystem's delicate balance.

Incidents like these underscore the importance of responsible tourism and environmental stewardship. When we visit natural spaces, we're guests in the home of countless species. Our actions can have far-reaching consequences for wildlife and the fragile ecosystems they inhabit.

The video sparked a range of reactions online.

One commenter sarcastically wrote: "Hold on I can do this. I watched Yellowstone on TV."

Another exclaimed: "He could get soooo dead!"

A third joked: "I always wanted to be a matador."

While the footage may elicit laughter or disbelief, it reminds us of our responsibility to protect and respect our planet and its inhabitants. By choosing to be mindful visitors and advocates for wildlife, we can ensure that future generations continue to marvel at Yellowstone's wonders for years to come.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.