Parkgoer captures tense video of fellow tourist mere feet from grazing bison: 'About to get stomped'

"This isn't grade school where behavior that is unacceptable is lightly corrected."

A parkgoer at Yellowstone National Park caused widespread bafflement by getting far too close to a wild bison.

In a video shared by the Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram account (@touronsofyellowstone), a young man appears to be lying on his back in the middle of a dirt road mere feet away from a bison grazing on dry greenery.

The National Parks Service asks guests to remain at least 25 yards away from bison at all times for the safety of both the animal and the onlookers. Approaching wildlife and getting within an unsafe distance can be disastrous for local ecosystems.

While it's true that national parks and other public natural spaces can help foster a strong connection between people and the planet that can lead to advocacy for climate justice, breaking rules in those spaces can endanger everyone from other onlookers to park employees to the animals themselves, which may have to be euthanized if they pose a threat to nearby humans.

It's disappointingly not the only recent instance of visitors getting too close to wildlife in national parks. Other onlookers have captured similar behavior with elk, bears, and other bison.

Users expressed their frustration with the onlooker in the comment section of the video.

"It's not ok. These people are not behaving correctly in the parks," one user wrote. "This isn't grade school where behavior that is unacceptable is lightly corrected. Unbelievable behavior!"

"Not acceptable and not appropriate that we can't voice our opinion about these issues!" they added. "Close the parks! Leave the animals alone to live their lives! People evidently can't be trusted or be responsible enough to be there! Such a shame!!"

"I have to think the fines are too low - it has to HURT - jail time as well . Take the MONEY, n they will perhaps pay attention," another user suggested.

"About to get stomped," a third user wrote.

