Tourists spark outrage after surrounding massive predator for photo op: 'The constant lack of respect is infuriating'

Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) posted a video of people stopping their cars and exiting vehicles to get closer to a bear in Yellowstone National Park, taking photos and disregarding their own safety or the safety of the wild animal.

"The constant lack of respect is infuriating," said one commenter.

Viewing wildlife from a distance can be inspiring and educational, but it is important to keep a safe, respectful distance. Humans are encroaching on these animals' natural environment, and the goal should be to disrupt the ecology and habitats as little as possible.

In contrast, it is common for tourists and visitors spending time in wildlife reserves to overstep, as seen in this video. The tourists who stopped and exited their vehicles to get a better view and better pictures of the bear are putting themselves — and the bear — in danger.

Should the bear feel threatened, it may attack and cause injury to the people. Animals who attack and cause injury — or worse — to humans are often euthanized, even if the humans provoked the animal. Wild animals may simply view the presence of humans as a threat, especially if they are protecting their young. Safety should always be the priority, both for humans and wild animals.

Close interaction between humans and wild animals can also result in the transmission of disease between species.

When humans selfishly encroach upon wilderness areas, it can negatively affect the ecology, potentially introducing invasive species or damaging plants and animals, disrupting the balance.

Many of the commenters on Instagram were frustrated with the people in the video who were not respecting the bear's space.

One regular visitor to Yellowstone National Park said, "We see this pretty much everyday."

"Maybe there should be a 'Common Sense' test before being allowed in the national parks," suggested another.

Another Instagrammer simply stated, "LEAVE WILDLIFE ALONE!!!"

