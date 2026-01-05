Onlooker captures photo of tourist's reckless behavior at US national park: 'All I can do is shake my head'

"It's not a pleasant way to go."

Sometimes, people do very questionable things, and all you can do is watch.

That's what happened to one Reddit user who shared a frustrating experience in the appropriately titled r/facepalm.

Photo Credit: Reddit



In the post's title, the original poster wrote, "All I can do is shake my head to be honest."

Some text at the top of the photo said, "Our excitement for the day!! Watching this dummy walk up right to old faithful and take a few pics and then just stroll back to the crowd. He was arrested shortly after lol."

The photo shows a person getting way too close for comfort to one of the world's most iconic geysers. With their phone in hand, steam hovers above them.

While this person walked away relatively OK, outdoor interactions don't always go so well.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

If someone doesn't pay attention to the signage at a beach, for example, they could end up in serious trouble. Warnings are in place to keep people safe. When people disobey them, they put themselves and others at risk.

The same thing goes for encounters specifically with wildlife. Wild animals can pose a threat to pets, humans, and other animals alike. Being aware of your surroundings could be the difference between survival and being in grave danger.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Yellowstone volcanoes won't erupt again for a very long time. But, as the name suggests, the Old Faithful geyser reliably goes off approximately every 90 minutes. And water in the park's springs is boiling hot, which isn't good for anyone who may accidentally take a swim in them.

In the meantime, it's better to respect the environment whenever possible. Behavior like what the OP witnessed could encourage others to do the same, creating more potential for harm.

Other Reddit users weren't pleased to see the OP's pictures either.

"Friendly reminder: If you ever visit Yellowstone, stay on the path," one Redditor wrote. "You might live if you don't, or you might not. It's not a pleasant way to go."

Another person said, "Unless something has changed in the last several years, there's a very large boardwalk encircling Old Faithful that is pretty far back from the geyser itself… this guy had to walk so far past the safety zone."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.