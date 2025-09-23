Onlooker captures video of tourist's reckless actions near massive wild animal: 'You have to respect their space'

A TikTok user shared shocking footage of park visitors getting dangerously close to wildlife at Yellowstone National Park.

The short clip posted by the account Your Pal Mandy (@your.pal.mandy) shows a pair of careless tourists ignoring the park's warnings to grab a selfie with a resting bison. The video's caption notes this reckless behavior is unfortunately all too common:

"Every year without fail, tourist's [sic] decide a 2,000 lb wild buffalo is basically a farm cow that wants to be pet. Spoiler alert: it doesn't."

National parks make for a great vacation destination and are an excellent way to reconnect with nature and appreciate wildlife, but poor behavior by visitors spoils the experience for everyone. The bison at Yellowstone have proven remarkably resilient. After being nearly hunted to extinction, they have rebounded so well that the National Park Service now has to consider how to manage such a rapidly growing population of giant ungulates.

They aren't overtly aggressive toward people, but they do get cranky during the annual rutting season and will attack if disturbed. At 2,000 pounds and capable of speeds of up to 35 mph, they can outrun any living human and inflict serious injury. That's why the park so strongly urges visitors to keep their distance when viewing wildlife. For large herbivores such as bison, that distance should be at least 75 feet or about two bus lengths.

The short clip attracted several comments from viewers baffled by the visitors' behavior. "Even worse seeing it in person." One observed. Another said, "Everyone is worried about being to [sic] close to the bears in Yellowstone. The bison are the real hazard and will mess you up."

"These are the type [of] people that have to be told not to take medicine they are allergic to in tv commercials." One viewer quipped. Another commenter referred to the importance of keeping your distance from wildlife, "This is crazy. While these animals are beautiful, you have to respect their space!"

