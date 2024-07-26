Video shows national park tourists getting a dangerously close selfie with wild animals: 'Someone needs to get control over this'

There is nothing wrong with admiring nature and its wildlife, but it's best to maintain respect for that wildlife in the process.

On Instagram, a Reel was posted to Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) that demonstrates what a lack of proper respect for nature looks like, with visitors getting very close to local elk at a national park in Colorado.

"Funny and scary at the same time. Honestly the lack of respect for these animals is astounding," captioned the video.

The original poster of the video, Good Bull Outdoors (@goodbulloutdoors), highlights the casual approach park visitors have for the local elk population, with a few gathering in front to take a selfie with the animals in the background.

When visiting national parks, safety should always be a top priority. One important tip is to maintain a safe distance from wildlife. Elk can be particularly dangerous if approached too closely. A TikTok user warned photographers that, in Estes Park, Colorado — where this very scene took place — elk could charge at any moment, emphasizing the need for caution.

The Rocky Mountain National Park recommends staying at least 75 feet away from animals such as elk, as they will hold their heads high and even punch with their front hooves if agitated.

Yellowstone National Park has seen similar occurrences. Tourists have gotten dangerously close to bison, which can be very harmful if they decide to charge. An ideal method to getting a closer view of wildlife at national parks is to use binoculars or the zoom function on a camera, which prevents risk for visitors and local inhabitants.

Staying on designated trails and not venturing into restricted areas is vital to maintaining an enjoyable experience for park visitors, according to the National Park Foundation. A supported rule of thumb has been to follow the Leave No Trace principles to ensure these beautiful places can be enjoyed for years to come.

National parks offer an incredible opportunity to reconnect with nature and explore unique landscapes that can't be found anywhere else. Information gathered by the National Park Service reported that visiting national parks provides benefits such as mindfulness and building community.

"Someone needs to get control over this," wrote one Instagram user on the video.

"Just wow," commented another.

