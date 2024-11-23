Video of tourists getting way too close to bison at Yellowstone sparks outrage online: 'These people should be ejected'

"Still blows my mind that people are walking toward this wild animal."

The bison is the national mammal of the United States for a reason; these iconic animals are massive and majestic, and seeing them is a true privilege. Unfortunately, tourists in national parks are often less than respectful of these wild animals.

A clip from an Instagram user shared with Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), shows just how close some park visitors are willing to get to these enormous animals.

The video shows a bison walking along the edge of a parking area with about a dozen tourists observing from mere feet away. It can sometimes feel like the wildlife in national parks is there for human enjoyment, but it is important to remember that you are encroaching on their territory and not the other way around.

Some people wisely chose to keep the cars between them and the bison, but several people were at risk of dire consequences if the animal decided to charge.

Yellowstone has an extensive safety page with rules to keep you and the animals safe in the park. Yellowstone's rules state, "Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. Always stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from bison."

Choosing to flout these rules can lead to fines and being expelled from the park. Breaking the rules can not only endanger you and your family, but it can cause harm to wildlife and their ecosystems.

Animals like bears, elk, and bison have been euthanized for negative human interactions. Additionally, going off designated trails can damage delicate ecosystems. One park visitor disrupted a cave's food web when they left behind a bag of chips.

Instagram users admonished these tourists and their disrespectful behavior.

One person said, "These people should be ejected from the park!"

"Still blows my mind that people are walking toward this wild animal," wrote someone else.

Another park lover who was clearly upset added, "I feel sorry for the park animals."

